– The WWE Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside with Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show as we see Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants in the background, and ladders all around the ringside area.

– The ring is full of ladders with five of the six confirmed Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants sitting up high – Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Riddle, Sami Zayn. Omos is standing near the turnbuckles, and not sitting up on a ladder.

Rollins speaks first and welcomes Phoenix to SmackDown. Rollins goes to speak for everyone but several say he doesn’t speak for them. Rollins says they can all agree the best place to cash-in, if you do win, is during the Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam, between Brock Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rollins brags about cashing in during Lesnar vs. Reigns before, and says it will be like taking candy from a little baby, either a little Samoan baby or a little Beast boy.

Riddle interrupts says he gets it but he’s going for Reigns and he’s looking forward to finally beating Reigns the dirtbag. Sami says that’s not happening. He reminds everyone he’s an Honorary Uce, and that means he will win the MITB briefcase and keep it in The Bloodline. Sami says Reigns’ title will be safe from these vultures as long as he has the contract. MVP is down on the ring apron. He says Sami is an idiot, and everyone is acting like they don’t see Omos here. He says Las Vegas has Omos being the odds-on favorite in the match. He goes on and promises Omos will be the last man standing. Sheamus interrupts and looks ahead to cashing in as well, but says Lesnar will be a different kind of challenge. Drew says he’s defeated Lesnar, and he will beat everyone here tomorrow. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz.

Miz reminds us how he successfully cashed in on McIntyre the last time he had the MITB briefcase. Miz says he’s the only two-time MITB winner and he deserves to be in the match. The music interrupts and out comes Ezekiel, who introduces himself as Elias’ younger brother. Zeke says he was supposed to have a qualifier on RAW with Kevin Owens, so if anyone deserves to be in the match, it’s him. The music interrupts and out comes Happy Baron Corbin. He says Zeke is as dumb as his brother. He tells Miz he’s also held the MITB briefcase and no one is as lucky as he is in Vegas, so if anything deserves… the music interrupts and out comes Madcap Moss.

Moss says he thought he and Corbin were done with the jokes because the idea of Corbin squandering the MITB title shot is hysterical. Moss says he’s here to step up and take that final spot tonight. Adam Pearce interrupts from the stage while the others are at ringside now. Pearce understands their pain and frustration. He calls on the crew to clear the ring of the ladders so we can have our selves a good, old fashioned Battle Royal. We go to commercial.

10-Man Battle Royal: Sheamus, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Ezekiel, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin, The Miz, Madcap Moss

Back from the break and the Superstars all face off in the ring as the bell hits. Riddle charges but Omos levels him as MVP looks on from ringside. Sheamus and Madcap Moss double team Omos now. Happy Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre brawl. Miz works on Moss in the corner. Seth Rollins and Ezekiel go at it. Sheamus brawls with Omos. Sami Zayn dumps Riddle to the apron but he hangs on. Zayn with a big kick.

Drew with big chops to The Miz against the rope. Corbin and Ezekiel go at it in the corner. Sheamus tosses Rollins to the apron but he hangs on. Drew almost gets Miz out but Miz hangs on and rakes his eye. Omos tosses Zeke with ease. Zeke is eliminated.

Sheamus works on Riddle while McIntyre works on dumping Miz. Omos launches Moss to the floor, and he lands hard. Moss has been eliminated. Sami sacrifices Miz, sending him into Omos. Omos tosses Miz over the top. Miz has been eliminated.

Riddle attacks Omos with strikes but Omos easily chops him to the mat. Drew meets Omos in the middle of the ring and they fight now. Drew unloads with rights but Omos grabs him by the throat, taking him down to one knee. Drew fights back up and fights. Omos drops Drew with a headbutt. Sheamus attacks Omos now. Omos launches Sheamus into the corner and smashes him. Sami tries to talk Omos out of assaulting him,but Omos drops him with ease. Rollins and Omos face off in the middle of the ring now. Rollins turns and runs away from Omos, then jumps over the top rope to eliminate himself. Rollins has been eliminated.

Rollins laughs after eliminating himself. Riddle comes back in but Omos grabs him at the ropes. Riddle applies an arm bar on the ropes to Omos. Sheamus and Drew come over and help Riddle dump Omos over the top rope. Omos has been eliminated. Omos seethes and stares back at the ring as Drew and Sheamus face off after teaming up. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle unloads on Sheamus in the corner. Corbin stomps away on Drew. Sami creeps around the ring and avoids the action. Riddle runs the ropes but Sheamus levels him with a big clothesline. Riddle ends up getting tossed but he hangs on as fans cheer for him. Drew drops Corbin but Sami nails Drew from behind.

Fans chant Riddle’s name as he’s dazed on the apron. Sheamus brawls with Riddle now. Riddle launches himself back in, then unloads with strikes against the ropes. Sheamus stops the momentum with a clothesline. Sheamus and Corbin double team Riddle now. Sami works on Drew. Drew turns it around and beats on Sami in the corner. Sheamus takes Sami from Drew’s control and also beats him down. Fans chant “bum ass Corbin!” but Corbin catches Riddle off the top and chokeslams him over his knee.

Sheamus raises Sami’s t-shirt on the apron and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán. Riddle comes over and ends up hitting Bro 2 Sleep on Sheamus, then the Broton. Fans chant for Riddle but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus continue trading offense now. Riddle with the powerslam. Riddle with Randy Orton’s draping DDT. Riddle drops down and pounds on the mat, then goes for the RKO but Sheamus blocks it. Riddle fights back from the apron and goes to climb back in from the top rope but Sheamus knocks him off with a big knee, sending him back into the barrier. Riddle has been eliminated.

Corbin holds Drew while Sami beats him up now. Drew fights back and drops Sami, then rams Corbin back into the corner. Sami charges with a Helluva Kick but Drew moves and Sami drops Corbin. Drew with a neckbreaker to Sami, then a kip-up. Drew waits to deliver the Claymore Kick to Sami, but Sheamus intercepts Drew with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus tries to dump Drew now but he hangs on. Sheamus goes for a Brogue but gets hung up on the top rope. Drew drops Sheamus with a Glasgow kiss headbutt, then a clothesline.

Drew with another clothesline and a belly-to-belly suplex, then another suplex to Sami. Drew drops Sheamus again with the Future Shock DDT. Sami tries to eliminate Drew but he hangs on. They tangle some more and Drew nails a big Claymore to Sami, then he tosses him over the top rope. Sami has been eliminated.

Drew fights Sheamus off and tries to dump him over the top rope now. Corbin runs up from behind and eliminates Sheamus and Drew at the same time to get the win.

Winner: Happy Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall and begins celebrating as the music hits. We go to replays. Pat McAfee, who challenged Corbin to a SummerSlam match last week, sarcastically applauds on commentary and congratulates Corbin for stealing the win. Corbin continues to play to the crowd, posing on the Corbin and laughing at the crowd as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Happy Baron Corbin is backstage with Kayla Braxton. Corbin is so happy that he won the Battle Royal, and that this is his life, so happy that he’s farting rainbows. He brags about eliminating everyone and imagines the looks on the faces of all the pathetic people at home, who will never stop complaining because they know how great he is. Braxton asks Corbin about Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge from last week. Corbin changes his mood and just looks away, shaking his head. We go back to the announcers and McAfee talks some trash to Corbin.

– We get a video package on Saturday’s match between Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.