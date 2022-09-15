Damage CTRL is headed to WWE SmackDown this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to plans for Friday’s SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on what the group will be doing on SmackDown. Kai and SKY captured the titles from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW this week, while Bayley is feuding with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The only match announced for this week’s SmackDown from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA is a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, likely for a match at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8. The Fatal 4 Way will feature The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits and Los Lotharios.

The WWE Events website has The Usos, The New Day, Drew McIntyre and Natalya advertised for the show, while the arena also has Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shinsuke Nakamura advertised. The arena also has Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised, in what will likely be RAW Superstars in the dark main event.

