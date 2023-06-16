Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Louisville, KY will see The Road to Money In the Bank continue. It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that tonight’s show will include an angle to set up a match on next week’s show where one of the Superstars will put their Money In the Bank spots on the line.

It wasn’t clear who this Money In the Bank participant is, but the men’s match currently features LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet and Damian Priest. The women’s match has 5 of 6 spots filled with Bayley, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega.

It was also indicated that Knight vs. Santos Escobar will take place on tonight’s show.

Furthermore, @WRKDWrestling noted that tonight’s show will see the tensions rise between SKY and Bayley, while Grayson Waller will get more time to shine as he has a lot of support behind the scenes. Charlotte Flair is scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight.

It was previously announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show. Word is that Reigns’ Money In the Bank match will be clear, if not confirmed, after tonight’s episode. Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos was previously reported as being considered for Money In the Bank but there’s no word yet on if they are moving in that direction.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

* Charlotte Flair appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

* Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.