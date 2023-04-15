Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Bloodline promo

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

* The Judgment Day interview

* Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest

* Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are to interrupt

* Shinsuke Nakamura returns. Karrion Kross and Nakamura were set to start a program as of yesterday, involving a Nakamura tarot card

* Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa

* A backstage segment with Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Viking Raiders is planned

* LA Knight and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER were also set for backstage segments, plus a backstage segment with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

