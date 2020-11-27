Several WWE talents reportedly received bonuses for working the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was reported by Fightful Select that there were flat bonuses determined even before the pay-per-view happened. There were several people that were told they would be given $15,000 bonuses for appearing in a highlighted match on the Survivor Series card.

There’s no word yet on if these $15,000 bonuses were across the board, or if there were additional levels of bonus pay. Some WWE contracts are constructed to feature TV and WWE Network bonuses.

