Braun Strowman and Ricochet are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX opened up with Strowman and Ricochet defeating Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in the tournament finals. Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Usos was then announced for next Friday, with the blue brand titles on the line.

Next week’s SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT will also see the crowning of a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

SmackDown will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Madcap Moss, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, and Karrion Kross. The winner will go on to challenge GUNTHER for the title at a later date.

