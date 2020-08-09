WWE “Top 10” Looks At Bayley’s Biggest Wins, New Playlist On Greatest Alexa Bliss Victories

WWE has released their latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the biggest wins in the career of current SmackDown women’s champion, Bayley. List includes her successful NXT title defense against Nia Jax in London, winning the tag championship for the second time, her Money In The Bank Cash-in, her epic Iron woman match against Sasha Banks and more.
WWE has also released a new video playlist showcasing Alexa Bliss’ biggest victories, which include her MITB cash-in during the Rousey and Nia Jax matchup, her first title victory over Becky Lynch in a tables matchup at Backlash, and many more.
