WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes King Corbin’s win over Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro sending a message to Roman Reigns, Natalya and Tamina becoming the new women’s tag team champion and more.

Speaking of Natalya and Tamina…both stars appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack and delivered an emotional reflection of their big title win, as well as putting the rest of the women’s division on notice. Hear their full comments in the video below.