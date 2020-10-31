WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that WWE has secured a new television deal to broadcast Raw and SmackDown live in Thailand. The flagship shows will be airing from the United States on the 3BB Sport One channel.

McMahon writes, “Today marks a big day for @WWE in Thailand! We are so excited to bring #WWERaw and #SmackDown to the @WWEUniverse in Thailand LIVE from the US every week, only on 3BB Sport One! @3BBtweet.”

Today marks a big day for @WWE in Thailand! We are so excited to bring #WWERaw and #SmackDown to the @WWEUniverse in Thailand LIVE from the US every week, only on 3BB Sport One! @3BBtweet — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 30, 2020

It was revealed during this week’s Q3 2020 Earnings call that Stephanie McMahon will have an increased role in the company going forward, most notably with Global Sales and Partnerships.