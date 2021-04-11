– The WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T, and Jerry Lawler. Booker and Lawler joke about the wind and rain, adding that the show will go on. JBL shows off his Hall of Fame ring, and Rosenberg brags about being a former WWE 24/7 Champion. They go over the card for tonight. It’s confirmed that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will open the main card tonight. We get a video package and discussion for that match. Kayla sends us to a video package looking at WWE Community events held in the Tampa Bay area over the past week. WWE held 10 of those events for the community.

Back from a break and we see how Natalya and Tamina Snuka won the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One, to earn the title shot later tonight. We get a video and discussion for tonight’s WWE United States Title match. We also see highlights from Night One. We come back and Kayla shows us some of the wild fans in the stadium. We also get a video and discussion for Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka. We get a video on the 2021 WWE Hall of Famers. We also get a video for the Nigerian Drum Fight between Big E and Apollo Crews. Sonya Deville joins the panel now to discuss the match. We get videos and discussions for more matches, including Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with Logan Paul at ringside. Deville wonders if Owens might have Paul in his pocket. Back from another break and we see Cricket-sponsored fan photos showing the WWE Universe in their WWE gear at home, preparing for the big event. The panel goes over tonight’s card one more time. We get a video package for tonight’s main event for the Universal Title. The panel discusses the main event and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– WrestleMania 37 Night One opens live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as Mike Rome introduces country music singer Ashland Craft. She performs “America The Beautiful” in the middle of the ring. We see WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon with the entire roster watching on the stage. We get a flyover after Craft wraps her performance. The fireworks go off above the stadium as we cut to the opening video package.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.