The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have updated their Twitter status once again.

The AEW superstars and company EVPs jwrite that they would love to have a matchup with the Usos in WWE, but not for the reason you think. The former two-time AEW tag champions believe that all four men could break the all-time superkick record during their showdown.

Before we hang it up, would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record.

A video has been circulating on Twitter showing highlights from The Usos showdown with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from this past Friday’s SmackDown, a match that Owens and Zayn ended up winning. At one point in the match, Jimmy and Jey spammed superkicks nonstop, something that irritated certain fans online.

I could make a 25 minute highlight tape of the Young Bucks hitting moves and not include a single super kick. Meanwhile…. The Usos….. pic.twitter.com/C7xdW7Sax0 — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) April 29, 2023

It is not believed that the Bucks new Twitter status is in response to this video. Check it out below.