Ninja Mack has revealed when his contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH expires.

The high-flying superstar spoke with PW Mania and shared that his contract with the Japanese promotion ends on June 30th. He signed with NOAH back in May of 2022.

Mack tells the publication that depending on how his upcoming GHC Jr. Heavyweight Title match goes he may have more power to negotiate a new contract.

I signed a one-year back at the end of June, that would start July so my contract actually ends June 30th going into July and I know I’ve recently brought it up with Pro Wrestling NOAH, ‘Are you looking into going another year? What’s the future of Ninja Mack in NOAH?’ Nothing’s official that’s been announced so, it might even depend on what happens on May 4th (when I challenge for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title). If I take that belt, I think I get a lot of points on my side to have power to negotiate a little more. So, they might be holding to see what happens May 4th with HAYATA.

NOAH will be participating in the recently announced All Together Again event, which will also feature stars from NJPW and AJPW. Mack says he would like to wrestle Will Ospreay at the event.

You know, if I had the choice (of who I could face at NJPW/AJPW/NOAH All Together Again), I’m never one to aim small. I would love this match, Will Ospreay. If I had the chance to do battle with Will Ospreay, I think we could really tear it down. I think he’s one of the top tier talent in the world and I like to challenge myself and I can put myself in the ring with one of the best right now just to see where I stand, it’s a test for me and just like any test, if you’re successful or failure, you learn from it so, I think it would give me a good point of where I’m at in my career if I can get in the ring with a Will Ospreay.

Ninja Mack challenges HAYATA for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Title on May 4th.