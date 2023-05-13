“Hangman” Adam Page is set to return to the ring at tonight’s AEW House Rules non-televised live event from Salem, Virginia.

Page has not wrestled since the March 15 Dynamite, where he teamed with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for a loss to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. There was then an injury angle on the April 5 Dynamite, where The Blackpool Combat Club attacked Page and used a screwdriver on his eye.

Page vs. Big Bill had been announced to take place tonight in Salem. AEW ran a social media angle where Bill refused to postpone the match because Page signed a contract to fight him. AEW wondered if Page will show up tonight, but then Page took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of his wrestling boots and a leather eye patch, seen below.

Tonight’s AEW House Rules house show will take place at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA. You can click here for our report from Friday’s show in Corbin, KY. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with results, please e-mail us. Below is the announced card for tonight, along with the related posts:

* Adam Page vs. Big Bill

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Lee Moriarty

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Christopher Daniels

