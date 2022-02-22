Former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Rohit Raju (Hakim Zane) will make his AEW TV debut during tonight’s taped AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Raju actually debuted with a loss to Shawn Dean at the January 15 AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, but it appears this match was just for the local crowd. Tonight’s show will see Raju team with Karam, Sotheara Chhun and Caleb Teninity to take on The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth) in eight-man tag team action.

Raju first started working with Impact in 2017, but didn’t become a regular until early 2018. He revealed back on January 2 that he is a free agent as his Impact contract expired.

Tonight’s AEW Dark was taped back on February 5 at Universal Studios in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers. The following 7 matches have been announced for tonight’s episode, which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel:

* Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay

* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

* Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali

* Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs

* 10 vs. Ben Bishop

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas

* The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth) vs. Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun and Caleb Teninity

Stay tuned for more.

