The AEW Producers for this week's episode of Dynamite from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Pat Buck produced AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh

* Dean Malenko produced ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in the Texas Tornado Match

* Christopher Daniels produced ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Pat Buck produced the in-ring segment with AEW World Champion MJF, Christopher Daniels and Bryan Danielson

* Dustin Rhodes produced ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* Jerry Lynn produced Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* BJ Whitmer produced Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

