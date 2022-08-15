AEW has announced nine matches for tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Penelope Ford will make her in-ring return on tonight’s Elevation episode, going up against Heather Reckless. Ford has been out of action with an injury, and this will be her first match since defeating Angelica Risk on Dark back in mid-January. Tonight’s show will also feature Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi, in what looks to be Takeshita’s last AEW match for the time being as he recently announced that he’s returning to Japan. Takeshita also addressed WWE speculation at this link.

Tonight’s Elevation was taped last Wednesday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. You can find full spoilers at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Travis Titan and Arik Cannon

* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

* Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara

* Private Party vs. Jah-C and JDX

* The Acclaimed vs. Justin Fowler and JT Energy

* The Dark Order vs. Drew System, Rylie Jackson, Adam Grace and T.U.G. Cooper

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Reckless

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us later on for full Elevation coverage.

