USA Network officials are reportedly happy with recent WWE RAW ratings.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that while USA Network officials have been privately frustrated with RAW ratings in recent years, but they are said to be “thrilled” as of late.

Viewership for this week’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the RAW season premiere was up 15.3% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 30.95% from the same week in 2021. You can click here for this week’s RAW ratings report.

On a related note, WWE officials are hoping Bray Wyatt will help increase the SmackDown on FOX ratings. Wyatt is set to appear on tonight’s show for his first blue brand appearance since October 9, 2020, and word is that he will be a SmackDown Superstar moving forward.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.