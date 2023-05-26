Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title may end up opening Saturday’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A new report from proven WWE insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that WWE creative is still working through the early drafts of the Night of Champions scripts, and while not confirmed at last word, they were looking to open strong with Rollins vs. Styles for the new title, then end with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event.

It was also noted that the first draft of the show had WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H going with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes as the opener, but that idea was scrapped. For those who missed it, you can click here for news on WWE possibly announcing a rare Kickoff match for Saturday.

As of one week ago, the working idea was to close the show with the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It was noted at that time that few Night of Champions decisions were locked in. It was also said that Night of Champions plans were held “extremely” tight to the vest among WWE higher-ups. As of last night, BWE warned readers to be wary of anyone reporting Night of Champions spoilers because no one talking “has a clue who’s winning or losing.”

As of mid-May, Rollins was the “number one guy” for Triple H, but even then word was that no decision had been made on the new champion at that time. It was implied, but not confirmed, that Styles may end up winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title, which would send him back to the RAW brand, along with the rest of The O.C.

You may remember how earlier this month it was reported, via BWE, that WWE has “big plans” for the new title, which includes a story that “will catapult the title to its original status,” an apparent reference to the former “Big Gold” World Heavyweight Title. When a confused reader asked if this means the new title will carry over the original lineage from 2002 – 2013, it was indicated that there is also some confusion over plans within WWE, and that the plans are on the USA Network’s table. The network has been asking for this new title since WWE Clash at The Castle in September 2022, according to the report.

In an update, word now is that the new WWE World Heavyweight Title will have a historical lineage from 2002 onward. Styles or Rollins will be added to the list that starts with Triple H being awarded the title on the September 2, 2002 RAW in Milwaukee, and ends Randy Orton defeating John Cena in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at WWE TLC on December 15, 2013 to unify his WWE Title with Cena’s World Heavyweight Title.

With Orton’s win over Cena, WWE then retired the World Heavyweight Title and the WWE Title was called the WWE World Heavyweight Title, and that eventually became one of the titles currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen how WWE will cover the history of the title, but the history will be there to tell a story and it will be interesting to see how Triple H plays into that story, which has been hinted at.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a new WWE video on special items on the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt, including a tribute to the McMahon Family.

