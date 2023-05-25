WWE may be announcing a Kickoff pre-show match for Saturday’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs is being considered for Saturday’s Kickoff match. The match could not be confirmed, but is being discussed.

Knight and Boogs made the trip to Saudi Arabia this week, and have been out on promotional stops in Jeddah. It was noted that Knight was “super over” with the Saudis.

The last WWE Kickoff pre-show match took place at Clash at The Castle in September 2022, but before that it was at Elimination Chamber in February 2022, and both of those were international Premium Live Events. The last domestic event to feature a Kickoff pre-show was Day 1 in January 2022.

Knight turned on Boogs after their loss to The Street Profits on last week’s SmackDown. This week’s taped go-home SmackDown (spoilers here) will also feature Boogs vs. Knight, so the Night of Champions Kickoff bout would be a rematch.

