Becky Lynch was reportedly backstage for Monday’s WWE RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider.

It’s believed that Lynch is getting closer to returning to the ring. She has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder in the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam on July 30. She cut a babyface promo on the post-SummerSlam RAW, and has not been seen since then.

Word going around at the time of Lynch’s injury was that she was expected to be out of action for several months. There was talk of surgery in early August, but Lynch noted several weeks back that she has a lot more mobility now, and that her injury was healing quick. She then stated in early September that she was feeling stronger, and hoping to return soon.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Lynch’s recent comments on her injury and a creative conversation she had with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and you can click here for what she had to say about Ronda Rousey’s influence and what it meant to wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

