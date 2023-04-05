As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan is set to make a “very important announcement” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

While there’s still no word yet on what the announcement will be, the locker room is speculating. Fightful Select notes that on of the popular theories in the locker room is an announcement on AEW running the UK. Within the roster, the AEW running the OVO Arena Wembley this summer has picked up a lo of steam as a real possibility. There have been a few top talents in AEW pushing for this to happen.

Another rumored announcement is an upcoming Saturday TV show. There’s long been chatter that there could be some roster parity in that sense, but there’s no word yet on what something like that would do to AEW Rampage or ROH, but it has certainly been discussed.

There are also ROH talents hoping that the brand will begin traveling a bit more in the near future, but some feel like that is wishful thinking and not actually related to tonight’s announcement.

There’s been no talk of CM Punk returning, but it was recently confirmed that he and Khan have had talks.

