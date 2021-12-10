Jeff Hardy is reportedly locked in to a WWE non-compete clause until March 2022.

As noted, it was revealed on Thursday that Hardy was released from his WWE contract. The company reportedly offered him help and rehab, but he turned them down, and was then released. Hardy’s departure came after the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX. Hardy was sent home after the Edinburg show, and replaced by Rey Mysterio the next night in Corpus Christi.

In an update, WWE officials reportedly offered rehab to Hardy following the incident in Edinburg, but he refused. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that Hardy was fully aware that if he refused the help, then WWE would have to take action.

The decision was then to let Hardy go instead of suspend him. He was given a 90-day non-compete period where he will be paid through Wednesday, March 9. At that point Hardy will become a free agent, and able to work with whoever he wants.

It remains to be seen if AEW or Impact Wrestling will be interested in signing Hardy due to the nature of his WWE release and the fact that he refused to accept treatment.

Hardy still has not commented on his WWE release, but his wife Beth Hardy issued a statement on Thursday morning, which you can read at this link. You can click here for messages of support from WWE Champion Big E, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Bayley, and others.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.