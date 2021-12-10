Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today to support Jeff Hardy following his WWE release.

As noted, it was revealed today that Hardy is no longer with WWE. The company reportedly offered him help and rehab, but he turned them down, and was then released from his contract. Hardy’s release comes after the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.

In an update, Bayley tweeted support for Hardy today and credited The Hardy Boys with giving her hope to live her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

“The Hardyz gave 12 year old me so much hope to live a dream that seemed so out of reach. We all love you, Jeff! You’re so special and only wish the absolute best for you [purple heart emoji] [green heart emoji],” she wrote.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, who worked with Hardy a few times this year, said he thinks the world of Hardy. He sent well wishes and thoughts to the former WWE Champion.

“I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we’ll wishes to this good a kind soul. [folded hands emoji],” Priest wrote.

Ricochet, who teamed with Hardy on WWE Main Event back in January and wrestled him in singles action on Main Event last November, simply wrote, “Jeff [red heart emoji]”

Cedric Alexander, who worked with Hardy this past summer and in late 2020, also wrote about how he looked up to The Hardy Boys when he was coming up. He thanked Jeff for being Jeff.

“Jeff Hardy along with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, helped mold my love for professional wrestling. I was able to share a ring with Jeff on multiple occasions and enjoyed every moment of it. Thank you for just being Jeff Hardy,” Cedric wrote.

Mustafa Ali has worked a few multi-man matches with Hardy but he recalled their WWE Main Event match from June 3 of this year, which Ali won. Ali revealed a conversation they had before the match.

“I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it ‘easy.’ Jeff says ‘Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.’ He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family,” Ali wrote.

We noted earlier how WWE Champion Big E was the first WWE Superstar to show support for Hardy following his release. You can click here for those comments. Big E remarked how Hardy is so beloved by his fans and peers, and how he’s never heard a negative word about The Charismatic Enigma. He also said Hardy has always treated him with kindness, and then wished Hardy and his family the very best.

Titus O’Neil responded to Big E’s tweet and simply wrote, “Ditto [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

For those who missed it, you can click here for a statement issued earlier today by Jeff’s wife, Beth Hardy. Jeff has not commented on the release as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

