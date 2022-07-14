Big E, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and WWE Senior Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development James Kimball will be working the WWE SummerSlam Week tryouts.

As noted on Wednesday at this link, WWE announced that the three-day tryout camp will begin Wednesday, July 27 at the Wildhorse Saloon music & event venue in downtown Nashville. Then on Friday, July 29, for the first time ever, there will be a SummerSlam Tryout Viewing Experience to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tryout process. Tickets for the Viewing Experience start at $20 for General Admission, and $1000 for VIP, which includes a ring photograph with WWE Superstars and Legends. It’s been reported that indie talents were invited to the camp, but WWE’s announcement noted that the tryout is being held exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi revealed that Big E will join Triple H, Kimball and other WWE staffers to evaluate the potential future Superstars.

Big E said he wishes WWE did something like this when he was playing college football. He also said he’s relishing the opportunity to chat with athletes like him who were looking for a path to take after school was over.

“I wish there was an exit program for college athletes, because you spend so much of your time on campus studying for your sport or participating for your sport or practicing for your sport,” Big E said. “You devote so much of your life to it, and then when it’s gone, it is such a distinct drop-off. It’s so hard to prepare for that. That was something that was really hard for me mentally too.”

WWE is set to host more than 50 male and female participants “with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. The invite-only event features several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Big E’s new update on his recovery from a broken neck, and his return to action. You can click here for his comments on support from wrestlers, including the apology gift he received from Ridge Holland.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.