WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW.

We noted earlier how Lesnar was in Orlando for tonight’s RAW, and scheduled to appear on the show. WWE has now confirmed the appearance.

“With Elimination Chamber just weeks away, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw! How much destruction will The Beast lay in his wake? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in their official announcement.

Lesnar is expected to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley tonight, likely setting up an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s live show from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Brock Lesnar will appear

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

