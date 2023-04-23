Cody Rhodes is excited about tomorrow’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, which takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago Illinois.

The last time the American Nightmare was in the Windy City he was headlining Hell in a Cell 2022 with Seth Rollins, the same night he revealed a gruesome torn pectoral injury to the WWE Universe but still managed to defeat the Visionary in a gutsy performance.

Rhodes acknowledges his previous outing with a new post on Twitter. He writes, “Hmmm. Tomorrow #WWERaw is from @AllstateArena. I remember the last time I was there. Can’t wait”

Rhodes is currently engaged in a feud with Brock Lesnar. A report surfaced stating that Rhodes does have an interest in Hollywood, but wouldn’t become a part-timer in WWE. You can read about that here.