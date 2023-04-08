Cody Rhodes has broken his silence following his heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare came up short in his attempt to dethrone the Tribal Chief due to a ton of outside interference from The Bloodline during the matchup, which marked Reigns’ third straight WrestleMania event with a successful title defense. Cody looked to get some revenge on the post-WrestleMania Raw, but was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar instead.

Today, Cody took to Instagram to open up about his loss. He says that he hopes to address his future in WWE on next week’s Raw.

A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night. I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities. Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.

It is unknown where Cody will land in the WWE Draft, which was announced by Triple H on last night’s SmackDown. Check out his post below.