Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Washington D.C. featured Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros) taking on the Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds), with the Death Triangle’s trios titles on the line.
The match was a fast paced sprint that saw each man in the match get some shine, but in the end PAC would pick up the win for his team after using a hammer, which was handed to him by RUSH, on Alex Reynolds and applying his Brutalizer submission finisher.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
