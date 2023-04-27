Deonna Purrazzo is always looking at the big picture.

The current IMPACT Knockouts Champion talked about her goal of “changing women’s wrestling” during a recent interview with PW Mania. The Virtuosa says there are not too many firsts left in the sport and that she takes pride in being able to be a part of a few firsts with IMPACT.

For me, it was always my goal to change women’s wrestling. There are not very many firsts left. To be the first-ever, and only, Iron Women in Impact Wrestling is special, and history-making. That’s what everyone’s goal should be. You don’t get into something to be mediocre at it. You want to be the best, you want to be the champion, and make history. I wanted to do that from a young age. To be in a position after years, and years of struggle, to come into Impact Wrestling and win the Knockouts World Championship and become the first-ever Iron Women at Impact, and to just make all this history and ground-breaking moments, lit a fire under all of our butts. All of the Knockouts saw that we were getting all these first-ever moments, like the first-ever Ironman match, the first-ever Ultimate-X match, Mickie James, and I main event a pay-per-view which was another first-ever moment. It really showed the world that there’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of history for the Knockouts to participate in and make.

Shifting subjects, Purrazzo reflects on winning the Knockouts title for the third time at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view, where she defeated Jordynne Grace. The champ realized that this was the first time she had won the Knockouts title in front of a crowd since the last two times happened during the COVID era.

I’ve said this a few times, but I didn’t realize it at the time, but that was the first time I won the championship in front of a crowd. All day I was super nervous and super emotional, and I didn’t really know why. In hindsight, I guess it was because Jordynne and I were the main event and in front of a sold-out crowd in Toronto I was winning the Knockouts World Championship. That was really special to me.

