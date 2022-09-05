Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS championship against Athena (fka Ember Moon in WWE), who debuted for the promotion back at Double or Nothing in May and has had her sights set on Cargill ever since.

Early on Athena used her speed to try and wear down the much stronger Cargill, but the champ took control shortly after and kept the challenger at bay. After a competitive back-and-forth, Cargill caught Athena in the Jaded to retain the title and improve to 37-0.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Athena has had ENOUGH of the Baddies! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV right now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/RqHXB2YxO6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

TBS Champion Jade Cargill just tosses Athena across the ring! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/HC937ecAcd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

