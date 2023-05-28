Jeff Jarrett isn’t putting too much stock in NXT running Battleground the same day as AEW Double or Nothing.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas, where he explained his mindset of competing against himself rather than worrying about what another company is going to do.

At the end of the day, the longevity of my business, I found out real early in my career, and to this day, I compete against myself. That is my number one mindset. I want to be better than I was yesterday. If you compete against yourself day in and day out, that’s the real barometer.

Double-J adds that the only thing anyone can control is their own destiny before reiterating his earlier point about competing against himself and letting everything else fall into place.

You cannot control anything outside of that. You may think you can, you may think you can compete against other talent or other companies or other matches, at the end of the day, the only thing that you can really control, your destiny, is competing against yourself, and that’s what I do day in and day out.

Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be challenging FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship at today’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The final card for the event can be found here. Jarrett’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)