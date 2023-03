The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and takes a special behind-the-scenes look at last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg, Canada.

Dynamite was headlined by Winnipeg natives Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, who received a heroes welcome despite both falling short against the House of Black.

BTE also highlights the return of Stu Grayson, who officially re-signed with AEW last week.

Full episode can be found below.