WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn was reportedly absent from Saturday’s Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event.

A new report from Ringside News notes that Dunn was not present to run the production truck at Survivor Series like he usually does. This was seen as a big surprise to many people backstage, and a hot topic among WWE Producers on Saturday.

Dunn is still with WWE, he just took a week off for Thanksgiving. Everyone noticed because Dunn doesn’t miss Premium Live Events. Dunn is expected to be back at TV this week, and there was some talk that he was at the WWE TV studio in Stamford, CT on Wednesday.

The production truck at Survivor Series was ran by WWE Managing Producer Brian Fadem, who has been with the company since April 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.

Dunn has been with WWE for more than 20 years, and is an integral part of the team. There were rumblings on Dunn possibly being let go earlier this year following the departure of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but it was reported that he would remain with the company as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has said Dunn figures into a big part of WWE’s future. Triple H also named Dunn when talking about the team that will carry WWE into the future following McMahon’s retirement. It was also reported that WWE officials did not believe they had anyone who could replace Dunn at the time as the likeliest candidate was let go during a prior round of layoffs, and a return isn’t likely based on how the departure went down.

