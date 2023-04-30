Lita is blown away by the current WWE women’s roster.

The Hall of Famer spoke on the next wave of superstars during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where she praises the energy the women have in the locker room, and how their fearlessness means they can exceed every expectation placed upon them.

They’re fearless in a way that they don’t know there were boundaries and limitations placed on them subconsciously. They have fostered an environment where they meet every challenge and exceed expectations every single time. I love that fearless energy and how infectious it is in the locker room.

Shifting subjects, Lita would be asked about her chemistry with fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The former multi-time champion states that there was a connection between the two ever since their first rivalry between T&A and Team Xtreme.

We both recognized that we had something the first day we met. We just had a really nice chemistry and got along so well. In our first rivalry, with Team Xtreme and T&A [Test and Albert] and doing those six-man tags, we knew right away that we had something special.

