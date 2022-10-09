As noted…IMPACT Wrestling held television tapings over the weekend in Albany following their Bound For Glory pay-per-view. At the tapings there was a title change, a title vacated, and the main event was announced for the company’s next special. Check those out below, or click here for full spoilers.

-Heath and Rhino defeated the OGK to become the new IMPACT tag team champions. As of now the IMPACT contracts for Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Maria Kanellis) have expired, but there’s a chance they could remain.

-Frankie Kazarian vacated the X-Division championship. Top executive Scott D’Amore announced that there will be an eight-man tournament to crown a new champion, with the finals taking place at the November 18th Overdrive event.

Since he vacated Scott D’Amore granted him a shot at the IMPACT world championship, which is currently held by Josh Alexander. The two will meet for the title in the main event of Overdrive.