Masha Slamovich reflects on winning the GCW World Championship.

The IMPACT star made history when she defeated Nick Gage at GCW’s March 18th Eye For An Eye event to capture the title, making her the first women’s wrestler to hold the belt in company history. Slamovich looked back on that monumental moment during an interview with Fightful.

It’s really a picture-perfect movie ending. So many people can dream of these things. I personally could never have even imagined it being that way. I remember so many times, I’m like, ‘Hey, Nick, we should wrestle. I’d love to wrestle you,’ I could have never imagined it would be such a perfect full circle moment in so many ways.

Slamovich later reveals that she had a lot of people in the crowd to support her, including her parents, which made the moment all the more validating.

Having my mom and dad there, all of my friends were there. AKIRA was there, obviously, coming in for the saves. It was really just the perfect night in wrestling and the fruition of hard years of work and validation of everything I’ve done, really.

