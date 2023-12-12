On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he addressed his recent comments about his frustration with how AEW has booked the Hardy Boyz over the last few months.

“That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully. Creatively, just the way we’ve been utilized, like, the last four months, it’s been very frustrating. We’ve been very patient but there has been a lot of frustration [with] the things we’ve done and how we’ve been utilized in some ways.”

