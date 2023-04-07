Minoru Suzuki still has some accolades he would like to add to his already impressive career.

The Japanese legend spoke about this topic during a recent Q&A on the Wrestling With Honor platform. Suzuki was asked whether he was still interested in pursuing the IWGP World Championship in NJPW, a title he has never won.

Of course, I’m still aiming for IWGP. That is one of the reasons why I continue to fight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The IWGP World Title is currently held by Kazuchika Okada, who will be defending it against SANADA at tomorrow’s Sakura Genesis event.

Suzuki was later asked what else he hoped to accomplish before he retires. He says that a matchup with Chris Jericho is on his wishlist.

I think there are still many more (things I can do in pro wrestling). But I hope in the near future, I can fight Chris Jericho.

Jericho and Suzuki teamed up at last summer’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the two have never faced-off against each other.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)