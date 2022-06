TNT is scheduled to air the Countdown To Forbidden Door preview special on Friday night at 11pm ET, right after AEW Rampage goes off the air.

The Forbidden Door preview special is scheduled to run for 30 minutes.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and said the Countdown To Forbidden Door show will feature the usual video packages to help better introduce fans to NJPW stars who they might not be familiar with.

Friday’s taped Rampage will feature Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix in the opener, ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra, Hook vs. The DKC from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo, plus IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event. Eddie Kingston and others will also appear. You can click here for spoilers from the Rampage taping, and you can click here for spoilers on a big happening that took place during the taping.

There will also be one more Forbidden Door match announced during Friday’s Rampage.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will then air this Sunday from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Buy-In pre-show will air at 7pm ET, for free via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The main card will kick off at 8pm ET via Bleacher Report, the B/R App, InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, select movie theaters in the United States, PPV.com in Canada, Sky Deutschland in Germany, NJPW World in Japan, and FITE TV for other international viewers.

Below is the current announced Forbidden Door line-up:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)

Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

The Bullet Club (Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi))

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.