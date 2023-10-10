The following are the major developments from this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW:

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins in the opening segment and demanded a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins accepted and the match was set up for Crown Jewel. Later on, Drew McIntyre picked up a comfortable win over JD McDonagh. At one point, McIntyre was seen engaging in a conversation with Rhea Ripley backstage. In another backstage segment, Sami Zayn prevented Jey Uso from getting into a brawl with Drew McIntyre. (Read more here)

Michael Cole had some questions for The American Nightmare during an in-ring interview segment. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were then confronted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With definite tension, a Tag Team Championship bout was set up as the main event. Rhodes and Uso retained, before all four men shook hands and KO finally accepted Jey Uso. Notably, Sami & KO came out to new music. Cody & Jey will put the titles on the line against Judgement Day next week. (Read more here).

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez ended in essentially a no-contest as Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler interfered.

Wade Barrett interviewed DIY in a pre-tape, only for Ciampa and Gargano to be ambushed by Imperium.

Becky Lynch retained her NXT Women’s Championship over Tegan Nox on this week’s episode of Raw. The two shared a handshake after the match.

Ivar picked up a win over Kofi Kingston in a ‘Viking Rules’ match.

Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet, who was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura prior to the match, and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match to earn a shot at GUNTHER’s IC Title next week. Nakamura and Ricochet engaged in multiple fights throughout the night and will face each other in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match on next week’s episode. (Read more here).

