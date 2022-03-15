The Mysterios have been spotted at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping.

As seen in the tweet below, Dominik Mysterio was spotted walking around outside of the WWE Performance Center, while Rey Mysterio was also seen.

WWE has not announced The Mysterios for NXT as of this writing, but it’s possible that they will get involved in the MizTV segment with The Miz, Robert Roode and new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. It sounds like there could be some sort of six-man match with The Miz, Ziggler and Roode vs. The Mysterios and Bron Breakker, or with Tommaso Ciampa involved.

The Mysterios are currently feuding with The Miz and Logan Paul, and the two teams will do battle at WrestleMania 38.

It was recently reported that WWE wants RAW Superstars on NXT 2.0 each week to cross-promote and help with the ratings.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and click here to join our live coverage and Viewing Party.

FWIW We were sent this photo of Dominick Mysterio walking around outside the #WWENXT tapings… pic.twitter.com/kksDpwvo0T — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 15, 2022

