A big ten-man match has been added to the Impact Wrestling No Surrender card.

The match will see Honor No More, the group of former ROH stars, take on several top Impact stars.

A graphic for the Honor No More vs. Team Impact match currently has ROH represented by PCO, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis. Impact is represented by Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rhino and Rich Swann.

The graphic has led to speculation on Kanellis wrestling, but she is expected to be replaced by another former top ROH star based on what happened at the recent tapings. You can click here and click here for spoilers on what went down at the tapings in Pembroke Pines, FL last week. The segment that reveals the final member of Honor No More will air next Thursday.

Impact Executive Vice President announced the match on tonight’s show and said if Honor No More wins, the group can stay in Impact, but they must leave if they lose.

“You win, you stay! You lose don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!,” D’Amore said.

This week’s Impact featured a segment where the ROH wrestlers face doff with the Impact wrestlers, which led to D’Amore coming out to try and restore order, declaring that Honor No More doesn’t deserve to go up against the best in Impact because they don’t represent the pride of ROH. Maria then said Honor No More doesn’t have to play by Impact’s rules, but they can come to an agreement for No Surrender. It was then announced that tonight’s main event would be PCO vs. Sabin, and the 10-man match would take place at No Surrender.

D’Amore later led Honor No More to their locker room during a backstage segment, but this was just a janitor’s closet. This didn’t go over well, but D’Amore said if he put them in the locker room, he then has an entire locker room that wants to hurt the Honor No More guys, who then said they do not represent the legacy of ROH. Finally, the main event saw PCO defeat Sabin after interference from Maria and the rest of Honor No More. After the match, the ROH guys attacked Sabin until Team Impact made the save, forcing Honor No More to retreat to end the show.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current announced card, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis/TBA) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

.@ScottDAmore just made it official! "You win, you stay! You lose don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!" Honor No More VS IMPACT WRESTLING at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/6q7v4lfGso — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

.@PCOisNotHuman & Honor No More are here and ready to do battle with @SuperChrisSabin in our main event!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FurT6rhAL7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

