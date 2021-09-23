There continues to be speculation on Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) possibly debuting for AEW in the near future, with rumors on a possible debut at next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, which is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. The speculation is that Rotunda could be the one to fix the recent turmoil among members of The Dark Order, which was led by Lee before his tragic passing last December.

As we’ve noted, it was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer that Rotunda’s expected AEW debut date is the Rochester Dynamite. Rotunda was released on July 31 and had a standard 90-day non-compete clause with his WWE contract, but it’s possible that he exercised the option to waive the pay from the non-compete, which would allow him to go to work for whoever he wanted. There is nothing new or concrete on Rotunda’s future, but he’s still rumored to return to pro wrestling in the near future.

For those who missed it, Rotunda recently tweeted a teaser and said he will see everyone very soon. You can click here for that report.

The only thing announced for next week’s Dynamite in Rochester is TNT Champion Miro defending against Sammy Guevara. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.