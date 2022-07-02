Former ROH World Champion Rush made his official AEW in-ring debut on this week’s Rampage episode from Detroit.

Rush participated in the 20-man Royal Rampage match, which Brody King won to become the new #1 contender to Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The Royal Rampage match saw Rush enter as the #5 entrant fro the red ring, and he was accompanied by Andrade El Idolo and Jose. Penta Oscuro, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes, entered the red ring at #6, but Rush met him on the floor and they went at it.

Rush and Penta later fought on the apron and eliminated each other after Rush delivered a low kick. Andrade threw a steel chair at Penta’s head before they left, and Penta had his mask removed, like they did to Rey Fenix last week.

Jose The Assistant took to Twitter after the show and confirmed that Rush removed Penta’s mask during the chaos, which went unnoticed by the commentary team.

“Yes, @rushtoroblanco unmasked that stupid ninja turtle @PENTAELZEROM Now we have @ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM masks to use to wipe our shoes with! [laughing emoji x 2] #aew #AEWRampage #aewdynamite,” Jose wrote.

Jose also declared that no one is safe now that La Facción Ingobernable is in AEW.

“@AndradeElIdolo and @toro_blanco_rush made an impact on the wrestling world at a young age. Both men have became champions all around the world since and grown in experience. INGOBERNABLES are now in @AEW, no one is safe. #aewrampage #aewdynamite #aew,” he wrote.

The recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 saw Rush debut with the company in a segment where Andrade said he was tired of losing and being associated with losers. He then welcomed his “new business partner” to AEW, which was Rush. You can click here for Rush’s comments on his AEW status from early June, where he noted that he is grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity, but at that time they were still “under talks and negotiations” and for now there were “just dates” booked and not a full-time contract. Rush added in that early June interview that his current objective is AEW, and he’s with the company, and wants to face all the top stars. Rush then made his Rampage debut on June 24, helping Andrade defeat Fenix, then beating him down after the match and removing his mask.

Andrade and Rush have ties that take them back to their days with the Ingobernables stable in CMLL, and before that. They worked numerous CMLL matches together and against each other from 2010-2015.

Rush was put on the shelf in late August 2021 after suffering a knee injury while working for ROH. He returned to the ring back in late April but has barely wrestled since then. Rush’s first ROH World Title reign lasted for just 77 days in 2019, but his second and last reign went for 498 days, which is the longest single reign in company history.

There’s no word yet on when we might see Rush and Andrade vs. The Lucha Brothers, but we will keep you updated.

