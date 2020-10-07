Ryback, who is currently in a lawsuit with WWE over the trademark of his name, says that WWE is holding onto his name as a personal grudge for the way he’s been talking about them. He continues that he will continue “bad mouthing them” the longer they let this play out. In a previous tweet, Ryback said the battle over his name could take upwards to “20 months” and he’s prepared to meet them the entire way.

Ryback recently made headlines when he referred to Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, as a “piece of shit.” He went on to say the world would be a better place when he passes.