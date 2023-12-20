Samoa Joe has been loving the AEW Continental Classic.

The first-ever tournament continues later this evening on AEW Dynamite, and features the final round-robin matches to determine the winner of the two leagues (Blue & Gold). The Continental CLassic is AEW’s version of the NJPW G1 Climax, which many have called the most grueling and prestigious pro-wrestling tournament in existence.

Joe gave his thoughts on the Continental Classic during a recent chat with the Orlando Sentinel.

It’s been a fantastic tournament, with matches defying expectations every single night. Everybody’s giving 120% in the ring. It’s one of the best new things to come along in a while. When the participants were first announced, that sparked more excitement in the locker room than just about anything lately, and everybody’s gone so far above and beyond as a result.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe spoke about his upcoming AEW world title matchup against MJF at Worlds End. You can read his thoughts on that heavily anticipated showdown here.