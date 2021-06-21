WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon continues to tease surprises for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

We noted last week how McMahon guaranteed there would be surprises for the big event. She spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and said WWE can’t wait to show off their surprises for the biggest show of the summer.

“SummerSlam is special,” McMahon said. “It’s the first time we’re going to an NFL stadium [for SummerSlam], and it’s only the second time we’ve ever been in a stadium. It’s about bringing people together and celebrating these huge moments. This will be our biggest pay-per-view with full capacity [since Elimination Chamber in March 2020], and we can’t wait to show off our surprises, too.”

WWE recently announced tryouts to take place in Las Vegas during SummerSlam Week. While Stephanie is not part of the initial team that trains and coaches the potential recruits, she can offer expertise on what it takes to become a WWE Superstar as she was always able to generate reactions from WWE TV viewers, as a character. She commented on what it takes.

“For me, I look for that connection, that charisma,” McMahon said. “When it comes to that x-factor, you either feel it from someone or you don’t. They can be unpolished or show a lot of proclivity toward being able to do it, but if they don’t have that ‘it factor,’ or can’t connect with the audience, they won’t be able to make it to the top.”

WWE will return to the road next month, with fans in attendance, beginning with the July 16 SmackDown from Houston. WWE has an important goal of welcoming fans back and ensuring that current storylines resonate with viewers across the board. McMahon is eager to get started and show what the company can do now that the world is re-opening from the COVID-19 pandemic. She called it more than a welcome back, a welcome home.

“This is more than welcome back; it’s welcome home,” McMahon said. “People from all over the world are coming back together, and I can’t wait to feel their energy, and hear the loud cheers and boos, and be overwhelmed by that shock and awe. I can’t wait to have everybody back and overdeliver on expectations.”

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can click here for new details on a major match planned for the show.

