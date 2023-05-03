AEW has reached a new milestone.

Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the company just surpassed 43,000 tickets sold for the August 27th All In London event from Wembley Stadium, which also marks AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom. This number is up from the 36,000 that were sold on day one of the presale yesterday. As a reminder, these are just the presale numbers as tickets for the general public don’t go live until Friday.

Khan also reveals that the revenue for All In London is already at $5.7 million. Check out his tweet below.

Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon! Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023

AEW has since issued the following press release touting All In London, which includes quotes from top superstar Chris Jericho and the current reigning women’s champion Jamie Hayter.

Announced earlier this month, AEW will be making its highly anticipated debut in the UK on Sunday, August 27 for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.” This special event marks AEW’s first event outside of North America, and the first time that professional wrestling has taken center stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years. This year also marks 100 Years of Wembley Stadium, making AEW’s debut even more momentous. Exclusive presales are now underway. Tickets for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium” go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. BST. Tickets can be purchased through this link. “Even though I’ve been doing this for decades, I still feel like it’s my first match – I have that much excitement to come to Wembley in one of my favorite cities in the world,” said AEW star Chris Jericho. “And I know that 50, 60, 70,000 people feel the same way. This is going to be a huge event, one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. The Demo God guarantees it.” AEW Women’s World Champion and Southampton native Jamie Hayter is also excited for “AEW to make it’s long awaited debut in my home town, the United Kingdom, in none other than the prestigious Wembley Stadium.”

AEW has yet to announce a single matchup for All In London.