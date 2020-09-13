According to Fightful Select, Davey Boy Smith Jr. will appear at MLW’s next couple of tapings per his contract. This news comes after Smith requested his release from MLW due to a contract dispute. His contract with MLW is set to expire in December. Smith is currently in a dispute with MLW because he believes they blocked him from making appearances for Impact Wrestling, despite Jared St. Laurent claiming that’s not true.

Brian Pillman Jr will be appearing as well, but he has also requested his release from the company. Unlike Smith, Pillman is contracted with MLW until summer of 2021.