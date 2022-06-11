Tonight’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT featured the in-ring debut of members from NJPW’s United Empire stable. You can find our Rampage report at this link.

The Rampage main event saw Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR defeat Will Ospreay and Aussie Open’s Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. Aaron Henare was at ringside with his fellow stablemates.

The finish to the Trios main event, taped earlier this week at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, saw Ospreay take FTR out at ringside to keep them from saving Trent in the ring. Trent then hit Strong Zero on Fletcher for the pin.

As noted, Ospreay made his surprise AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite as he, Henare, Davis and Fletcher took out FTR and Trent. This angle came after The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan attacked FTR and Roppongi Vice (Trent, Rocky Romero) a few weeks back during the Third Anniversary Dynamite show, which was also the Double Or Nothing go-home show.

It’s believed that Ospreay and his United Empire faction will be in action at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26 in Chicago. Ospreay is also the current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion and the current Warrior Wrestling Champion.

